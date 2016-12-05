Six Metro Council Seats on Ballot Dec. 10 Will Determine Direction of City-Parish

Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish filled six of the 12 seats on the Metro Council in the Nov. 8 election.

The remaining six seats will be filled in runoff elections set for Saturday, Dec. 10. The current party alignment on the council is seven Republicans and five Democrats, although party seldom plays a role on issues facing the council.

Four of the runoff elections are in Metro Council districts currently held by Democrats, and two are in districts currently held by Republicans.

In two Democratic districts, the incumbent members of the council are being challenged by former council members who were term limited but are now eligible to run for their old seats once again.

The six races are:

Metro District 2 — Former councilman Bones Addison is challenging incumbent member Chauna Banks.

District 5 — Linda Dewey is challenging Erika Green who was appointed to the seat this year.

District 7 — Elvin Sterling is challenging Lamont Cole, also an appointee.

District 9 — Dwight Hudson and Ken Perret are seeking the seat now held by Councilman Joel Boé.

District 10 — Former council member Lorri Burgess is challenging incumbent Tara Wicker.

District 12 — Barbara Freiberg faces Rose “Ree” Williams Carey for the seat held by John Delgado.

All of the candidates are Democrats except Hudson and Perret in District 9 and Freiberg in District 12.

Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.