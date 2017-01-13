Metro Council Sworn In for 2017-2021

East Baton Rouge Parish has a combined city-parish form of government. The Mayor-President is Mayor of the City of Baton Rouge and President of the Parish. The Metro Council governs both the city and parish. However, three municipalities also exist within the parish — Baker, Central, and Zachary — each with its own Mayor and City Council. Each city controls city streets, local drainage, police, planning and zoning, and local ordinances within its city limits.