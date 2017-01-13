Goundbreaking for New Istrouma High

CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY for $22 million in improvements to Istrouma High School on Winbourne Avenue. The historic school was taken over by the state four years ago and then closed in 2014. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board recently reacquired the school and plans to reopen it in August 2017 on the 100th anniversary of Istrouma High School. The new campus will include a traditional academic high school serving the North Baton Rouge area, a specialized career-oriented academy that will draw students parishwide, and Istrouma Middle Magnet. At left, Supt. Warren Drake. At right, school board member Connie Bernard, Rep. Denise Marcel, and school board members Dr. Kenya Nelson-Smith, Vereta Lee, Jill Dyason, and Barbara Freiberg. The superintendent created the Istrouma Advisory Committee composed of alumni to advise him on the new school.

GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONIES for Istrouma High — BESE member Jada Lewis, Supt. Warren Drake, Rep. Denise Marcel, School board members Barbara Freiberg, Evelyn Ware, Jill Dyason, Dr. Kenya Nelson-Smith, Vereta Lee, Mark Bellue, and Connie Bernard, and Rep. Ted James. ISTROUMA ADVISORY COMMITTEE members Carnell Washington, Tamera Horner-Cipero, Louis Authur, Woody Jenkins, Wayne N. Messina, Jacqueline Mims, Marcus Hall, Anissia Green, Michael Steward, Tarlette Thomas, and April White