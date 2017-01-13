U. S. Naval Sea Cadets Looking to Expand in the Baton Rouge Area

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Baton Rouge Division is a nationally​ chartered youth organization for boys and girls ages 10-17 who are interested in military service, though there’s no obligation to join the military.

The program is not for troubled youth, discipline problems or delinquents. The Sea Cadets are sponsored by the Navy League and is the official youth group of the US Coast Guard, and it’s fun!

While similar in many ways, the Sea Cadets and JROTC are different. Both prepare young people for the military, but the Sea Cadets is a year-round program and not specific to a particular school. Some of the cadets in the Baton Rouge Division are also in the JROTC and/or the Boy Scouts.

Cadets that do complete the course and join the military receive enhanced pay grades and may also qualify for advance schooling depending on the branch of service. About 18 per cent of the new plebs at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis in 2014 were Sea Cadets.

The Baton Rouge Division encompasses East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.

The Sea Cadet program is modeled after a Navy/Coast Guard Reserve unit and drills one weekend a month. Cadets report in Friday evening and are released on Sunday around noon. Drill activities vary, but usually include physical training, marching, facing movements and close order drill training, Honor Guard training, military history, etiquette, customs and traditions.

Cadets also make field trips and spend weekends aboard the USS Kidd, the USS Alabama and different Coast Guard bases throughout Louisiana and Alabama.

The U.S. Navy has authorized the Sea Cadets to wear the Navy enlisted uniform.

For more information or to enroll, contact the Sea Cadets by email at connect@USNseacadets.com.