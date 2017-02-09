Istrouma High to Reopen

One of Supt. Warren Drake’s commitments to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board when he applied for his job was that he would oversee the rebirth of Istrouma High School. Istrouma had once been the largest high school in the state and a mecca of academic and athletic success. But several years ago, the state declared Istrouma a failing school, took it over briefly, and then abruptly closed it.

Since becoming superintendent, Drake has pushed forward with that pledge. He managed to get the school back from the state and appointed the Istrouma Advisory Committee, composed of Istrouma graduates to help guide him those the process of recreating the school.

Drake found $22 million to finance an extensive renovation program. Now construction is underway, and the school is expected to reopen in August, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1917.

The campus will include a traditional high school for the North Baton Rouge area, a parishwide career academy, and a magnet middle school. Applications are being accepted for principal.