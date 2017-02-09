Mike Gaudet Elected to Fill Vacancy on School Board

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted 5-3 to choose Mike Gaudet to fill the vacancy left by the election of Barbara Freiberg to the Metro Council. Gaudet is a conservative Republican.

Gaudet, who retired as division vice president of Albermarle, earned a B.S. in chemical engineering and MBA from LSU. He worked in R&D and later in mergers and acquisitions. He has served six years on the Episcopal High Board of Trustees. He has been married to his wife Margie for 41 years. He will serve until the special election this fall.