Bethany to Build New School in SBR

Bethany Church has begun construction of the new Bethany Christian School on the church’s south campus by the three crosses on I-10, according to church administrator Jared Stockstill. The school will include the Cub Club for children from six weeks to three years.

Beginning this fall, Bethany Christian School still serve youngsters from K4 to 5th grade on the south campus. The principal is Stephanie Edmonds.

Because of the flood in August, Bethany Christian School in Baker closed, and high school students transferred to Christian Life Academy in South Baton Rouge. Elementary and middle school students were bused daily from the Baker campus to Bethany’s south campus, where school continues.

However, the Baker campus will not reopen, and students who attended Christian Life this year will continue there or move to other schools.

The new school on the south campus is accepting students for the fall. For enrollment information, call Stephanie Edmonds at 225-412-5335.

Church services will continue at Bethany’s four campuses — Baker, South Baton Rouge, Mid-City and Livingston.

The senior pastor of Bethany Church is Jonathan Stockstill. Administrator is Jared Stockstill. The school is part of the church.