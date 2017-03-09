Career Paths at New Istrouma High

The new Istrouma High School will afford students from across East Baton Rouge Parish the knowledge and skills for successful transition into the 21st Century workforce. With a host of career options, students will receive the education and training necessary to secure a college degree, technical certification, or an apprenticeship.

• Manufacturing, Construction, Logistics Pathway will prepare students for high demand jobs such as heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic; refinery or chemical plant operator; electricians; construction managers; pipefitter, millwright, or mechanical drafters.

• Digital Media and Entertainment Technology Pathway will prepare students for high demand jobs such as television and multimedia production; broadcasting; graphic designers; digital photography; multimedia productions; artists and animators; advertising and promotions managers, or theatre design and technology.

• Information Technology Pathway will prepare students for high demand jobs such as computer systems manager; computer programmer; computer systems analyst; network systems administrator; network support specialist; software developer, or database administrator.

• Hospitality, Tourism, Culinary and Retail Pathway will prepare students for high demand jobs such as general and operations manager; food service manager; lodging manager; or travel agent.

• College & Career Institute will afford students an opportunity to earn college credit in high school via Advance Placement Courses and dual enrollment through local technical, community and four-year colleges. Students are also afforded an opportunity to obtain industry certifications through secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs and courses.

