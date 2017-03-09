Interviews for 7 Candidates For Principal Set March 15

The Istrouma Advisory Committee, appointed by Supt. Warren Drake to advise him on the reopening of Istrouma High, has begun reviewing applicants who are seeking to be

the school’s new principal.

Out of 20 applicants, the staff selected seven for review by the committee. The process will continue with a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the school board office at 1050 South Foster Dr. The meeting is open to the public.

Business owners and others interested in supporting the school are invited to the Stakeholder Breakfast at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Goodwood Library.