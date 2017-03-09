Judges Address Federalist Society

Speaking to the Federalist Society, a group of conservative attorneys, three well-known jurists discussed how the courts operate and spoke introspectively on how judges can avoid living in an ivory tower devoid of normal human contact.

Meeting at Galatoire’s, U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson, Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Greg Guidry, and Appeals Court Judge Will Crain agreed isolation is a big problem. Judge Jackson had perhaps the most interesting answer. He said, “Have friends who don’t call you Judge — people for whom you are just another guy, people who speak honestly with you.”