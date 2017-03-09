Golden Record Artist Jimmy Clanton To Have Final One-Man Show May 20

Jimmy Clanton, Baton Rouge’s teen idol from the 1950’s, will hold his final one-man show May 20 at Baton Rouge High School. Clanton, who earned four Gold Records in his career, will perform for the audience.

Clanton began his singing career while a 17-year-old student at Baton Rouge High when he formed his first band, the Rockets.

During his career, he has had four records that sold over one million copies each — Just a Dream, A Letter to an Angel, Ship on a Stormy Sea, and Venus in Blue Jeans. Clanton also starred in a movie called Go Johnny Go.

Clanton will perform with Blue Eyed Soul in the one-man show at the Baton Rouge High Auditorium. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Tix.com.