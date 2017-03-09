Istrouma High to Offer Full Range of Athletics

When Istrouma High School re-opens August 9, it will offer a full range of athletics including football and basketball, in keeping with the school’s tradition of athletic success, which includes nine State Championships in football. The high school football field and gym are being renovating, and an eight-lane track is being built. Photo: 1955 Istrouma dream backfield of George Guidry, B. L. Fairchild, and Billy Cannon