City Honors Lt. Shawn Anderson

Tragedy came to the parish again in March when another police officer was killed in the line of duty. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Anderson was shot to death while attempting to question a rape suspect. The shooter also died. Law enforcement officers from across the state and nation, along with thousands of local residents, attended Lt. Anderson’s funeral at the Healing Place and lined Airline Highway and I-12 for the funeral procession. Sheriff’s deputies were among officers escorting the family. Lt. Anderson was laid to rest in Pine Grove with full honors.