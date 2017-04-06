Istrouma to Be Modern, High Tech School

The first Istrouma High Roundup last Saturday at Winbourne Elementary School drew parents and prospective students despite a severe thunderstorm. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the Istrouma Advisory Committee unveiled plans for a modern, high tech campus when Istrouma High School reopens this fall.

The campus will house three schools — an academic high school for students north of Choctaw and inside the Airline Highway, an advanced Technology Institute for students parishwide, and a magnet middle school. The Technology Institute, which will include participation by Exxon, will include a focus on training for high-paying jobs in the petrochemical industry.Three categories of students will be eligible to apply to attend Istrouma High School:

• Students of good character residing in the area bounded by Choctaw, Scenic and Airline will be eligible to attend the traditional academic high school at Istrouma.

• Students with an interest in training for high paying jobs in the petrochemical industry, residential and commercial construction, media, and other professions from throughout East Baton Rouge Parish will be eligible to apply to enroll in the Technology Institute.

• Students with high achievement levels will be eligible to apply to enroll in Istrouma Middle Magnet School. It will also be parishwide.

Parents interested in more information should contact Ben Necaise at the East Baton Rouge school board office at 225-922-5616.