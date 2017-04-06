Grief Recovery Fundraiser April 27

On Thursday, April 27, the Grief Recovery Center will host the ninth annual Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts fundraiser, an evening of fine food, beverage sampling, and music by the Chris LeBlanc Band, from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4728 Constitution Ave. Tickets are $50 for individuals and $450 for tables of 10, and are available now at www.grcbr.org or www.xorbia.com.

Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts is the largest annual fundraiser for the Center. Proceeds from ticket sales and the event’s silent auction will allow the Center to care for uninsured patients who have difficulty covering the out-of-pocket costs for their mental health needs.

An estimated 15 local restaurants will be on hand, including Chef Celeste Grill, City Pork Brasserie, Clean Dish LLC, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Cupcake Allie, Danny’s Delicious Delights, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pimanyoli’s Smokehouse, Rice and Roux, Umami Japanese Bistro, and Wayne Stabiler Catering. Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka will be hosting beverage tastings. More of the city’s finest restaurants and caterers are committing each week.

This year, the Center will be honoring Glenn Jarreau, a dedicated volunteer who hosts a support group.

Associates in Women’s Health, Financial Advisor Ian E. James, CRPC®, AAMS® of Capital Financial Group, and Louisiana Lottery are sponsoring the event.

The Grief Recovery Center is a Baton Rouge nonprofit aiding clients through grief of all types whose mission is to compassionately assist following death, miscarriage or infertility, divorce, natural disaster, layoff, and other major life adjustments. The Center’s mission is particularly critical following the devastating August 2016 floods that impacted the greater Baton Rouge area.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.grcbr.org or www.xorbia.com or call 225-924-6221.