DEMCO’s 40th Annual Youth Tour Essay

Local high school students Megan Dedon, a home-schooler; Joseph Howard of Zachary High School; Rain Scott-Catoire of Central High School, and Lisa Taylor of St. Joseph’s Academy each won an all-expense paid trip this coming June, to Washington, D.C. They were the four winners of the 40th Annual DEMCO Rural Electric Youth Tour Essay Contest.

The essay contest is an annual event that includes entries from students throughout DEMCO’s seven-parish service area.

Each student who participated wrote an original essay as a letter to an elected official of their choosing to address an issue of importance to the author.

The four winners were selected March 7 during a banquet honoring the 12 finalists, their families, teachers, and school principals. The banquet was the 40th Anniversary “Ruby Celebration” held at John Folse’s White Oak Plantation in Baton Rouge.

The other eight finalists included the following area students: Marigny Broussard and Alyssa D’Agostino of St. Joseph’s Academy; Hayden Charlet of West Feliciana High School; Logan Downs, Brooklyn Wascom, and Danielle LeBlanc of Central High School; and Kaylen Howe and Bruce Huynh of The Runnels School.

Featured speaker, SEC champion and senior gymnast at LSU Ashleigh Gnat recounted her climb to success and the hard work involved. She encouraged the high school studentss to reach for what they love.

“My respect for you is great,” Gnat told to the students, “because you have challenged yourself to rise to this occasion and represent your family, your school and your community.”

Each finalist was judged on the oral presentation of his or her essay. The finalists also completed a short test on their knowledge of DEMCO and rural electrification.