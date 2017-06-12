Olivia Broderick Earns Law Degree At Wash & Lee U.

Olivia B. Broderick of Baton Rouge received a Juris Doctor degree on May 6 from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Broderick, the daughter of Pat Broderick and Ann Broderick, was among 99 students who received their J.D. degree during commencement ceremonies held on Washington and Lee University’s historic Front Lawn.

She won the Student Bar Association President Award in recognition of her service as president of the Student Bar Association.

Olivia Broderick graduated from Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge and earned a B.A. degree in political science before entering law school. She is now clerking for a judge in South Carolina and preparing to take the bar exam there.