YR’s Honor Conservative Legislators

The new Capital City Young Republican Club honored four state legislators for the conservative stand they took on many of the important issues during the recent regular and special sessions of the Louisiana Legislature. Those receiving Outstanding Legislator Awards were:

• Sen, Bodi White (R-Central)

• Rep. Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge)

• Rep. Valarie Hodges (R-Central)

• Rep. Tony Bacala (R-Prairieville)

Young Republican Club president Jonathan Davis said the four had been among the most principled and consistent conservative members of the legislators.

In their remarks, several of the lawmakers warned that some “Republicans” in the legislature don’t vote like Republicans. Rather, they use the Republican label to get elected and then vote with Democrats.