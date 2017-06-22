Outstanding 1st Responders Honored

For more than 20 years, Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge has recognized an outstanding member on the staff of the first responder agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish. Every year during its weekly meeting before Memorial Day, Sunrise Rotarians acknowledge the dedicated service of the men and women who protect the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish.

At their May 25 Rotary meeting the following first responders received a plaque from their superior officer for their unselfish work:

• Baton Rouge Fire Department, – Fire Equipment Operator David Landry

• City Constable’s Office – Cpl. Perry Stepter

• Probation and Parole District Office – Baton Rouge, Specialist Cass Mitchell

• Baton Rouge Police Department – Cpl. Brad Barr

• East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic Demerrius Slocum

• Louisiana State Police – Senior Trooper Adam Gaubert

• Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries – Sgt. Darryl Galloway

• East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office – Deputy Brad Pino