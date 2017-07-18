How Istrouma Will Be A Values-Based School Where Character Is 1st

During the question-and-answer session after his address to the Istrouma Advisory Committee, principal Reginald Douglas was asked how he plans to make Istrouma High School the first “values-based” school in Louisiana.

He said, “We are going to set aside time everyday to build character. It will be set in stone and part of the daily schedule. This is key to creating the right climate in the school. It determines how the kids interact with their teachers and with each other. Every morning we will teach values.”