Enroll Your Child At Istrouma High Or Middle School

Enrollment for Istrouma High School is continuing in Room 156 at Winbourne Elementary School, located at 4503 Winbourne Ave. or for information, call 508-4549. After July 24, the Istrouma High School staff will be at the new high school, which is located at 3730 Winbourne Ave.

Enrollment for Istrouma Middle Magnet is at McKinley Middle Magnet 1550 Eddie Robinson. For information, call 389-0089. The magnet school is open for students parishwide with a 2.5 GPA who score Basic or higher in English, language arts, and math. In the alternative, the student may take an admission exam.

Office hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday at both locations.