Battle of Baton Rouge Ceremonies Aug. 5

As part of the 1817-2017 Baton Rouge Bicentennial Celebration, the annual Commemoration of the Civil War Battle of Baton Rouge will be enriched with educational displays and special guests sharing Baton Rouge and Louisiana’s history, archaeology, cultural, and medical past.

The free event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Magnolia Cemetery, 422 N. 19th Street, with exhibitions beginning at 9 a.m. and the formal program beginning at 10 a.m. Chairs, tenting, and water will be provided in a shaded area.

The event will take place on the 155th anniversary date of the Civil War Battle of Baton Rouge which took place in and around the Historic Magnolia Cemetery in 1862. The cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located between Florida and Main Street. Cars may enter at the 19th Street gate.

In addition to the Trustees of the Historic Magnolia Cemetery, an auxiliary of Preserve Louisiana, BREC and Rabenhorst are sponsors of this educational offering.

For further information

contact Chip Landry at cemetery1@cox.net or Car-

olyn Bennett at 931.7561.