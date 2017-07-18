Three Major GOP Candidates Seek Treasurer’s Post In Oct. 14 Primary

With the election of State Treasurer to the United States Senate last year, his deputy Ron J. Henson became Treasurer until a special election could be held Oct. 14. On July 12, qualifying opened for that spot and as of Thursday, five candidates had qualified:

• Former Commissioner of Administration Angele Davis, a Republican from Baton Rouge

• Derrick Edwards, a Democrat from Harvey

• Joseph D. Little, a Libertarian from Ponchatoula

• Sen. Neil Riser, a Republican from Columbia

• Former Rep. John Schroder, a Republican from Covington

Additional candidates could qualify through Friday but no major candidates are expected to do so.

The three Republicans — Davis, Riser, and Schroder — have all been invited to speak in Baton Rouge at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The luncheon will begin at 12 noon at Café Américain, 7521 Jefferson Hwy. The candidates will each be given 7 to 10 minutes and afterwards will answer questions from the media and those in attendance. The event is sponsored by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish. Lunch is $19.