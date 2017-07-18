Special Election for Baton Rouge City Judge

Veteran Baton Rouge City Judge Suzan Ponder retired June 30, and a special election to fill her position is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.

As of Thursday, five candidates had qualfied to run for the seat which is elected from a subdistrict in South Baton Rouge. They are:

• Chris Hester, Republican

• Carson Marcantel, Republican

• Johnnell Mathews, Democrat

• Janice Miller, Democrat

• Judy Moore Vendetto, Republican

Judge Ponder served on the City Court for 24 years. She previously served as an Assistant District Attorney. She was recently interviewed for U.S. Attorney but said her resignation had nothing to do with that position.

The judicial subdistrict tends to vote Republican, while the northern subdistrict votes Democrat.