BR City Judge Candidates in Oct. 14 Election To Replace Judge Suzan Ponder Who Retired

CANDIDATES FOR CITY JUDGE (left to right) Whitney Higginbotham Green (R), Chris Hester (R), Carson Marcantel (R), Johnell Matthews (D), and Judy Moore Vendetto (R) will address the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish at 12 noon Tuesday, August 22 at Café Américain, 7521 Jefferson Hwy. They will joined by Democrat Janice Miller (not shown). Lunch is $19 and is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The Chamber EBR is oriented to small business owners who reside and own a business in the parish.