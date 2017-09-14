Football Back at Istrouma

Istrouma High School played its first football in four years Wednesday night and did it in style, defeating Tara 32 to 7 at the Tara High field.

It was an impressive showing for an Istrouma team that only received pads last week and jerseys the day before the game.

Istrouma scored most of its points on long distance punt returns and passes. They also held Tara to minus net yardage by capturing the quarterback and running backs behind the line of scrimmage repeatedly.

Istrouma was declared a failing school by the State Department of Education in 2010. The state then took over and operated the school but it showed no improvement. In May 2014, the state announced Istrouma would be permanently closed. Among other things, that meant the heralded Istrouma football program which won nine state championships would be at an end. But Alumni fought back. The parish got the school back and has completely renovated it.

Now football too has returned to the North Baton Rouge school and with a big win the prospect that not only Istrouma football but the school itself would return to greatness.