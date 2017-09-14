3 Republicans, No Dems Seek Seat on PSC

Three Republican candidates are seeking a seat on the Public Service Commission from a district that includes parts of Baton Rouge and Lafayette — former Rep. Damon Baldone, orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Craig Greene, and former Rep. Lenar Whitney.

All are running as conservative Republicans. No Democrats are in the race.

The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge has endorsed four candidates inother races on the Oct. 14 ballot. It is expected to interview PSC candidates sometime in the next two weeks.