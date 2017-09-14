Public Service Commission Candidates

The Louisiana Public Service Commission regulates public utilities like Entergy and common carriers, but it has also been a stepping stone for ambitious officials hoping to establish a statewide base.

Perhaps for that reason, local Republicans asked two Republican candidates for the PSC why they both supported the Democratic candidate, John Bel Edwards, for governor. Dr. Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge orthopaedic surgeon who has a strong lead in fundraising, said he had a problem with certain personal qualities of the Republican nominee. Interim PSC member Damon Baldone said he had worked closely with Edwards in the legislature. Otherwise, the Republican leaders seemed pleased with the candidates’ answers.

The election is Oct. 14.