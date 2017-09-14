Stockyard Cafe: Good Eatin’ Since 1950

Dominique’s Stockyard has been a fixture at 1462 Airline Hwy. near the old Mississippi River Bridge for 72 years, since 1945. Every Monday, 500 or more head of cattle are auctioned to willing buyers with an eye for a good deal.

For almost as long — since 1950 — the Stockyard Cafe has been serving those who come to buy and sell as well as citizens from East and West Baton Rouge parishes. A host of dignitaries from governors on down love to come too.

Glen Chamblee and his daughter Tonja Chamblee Daigle delight in serving honest home-cooked lunches Monday through Friday.

People love it! Not only the food but the atmosphere. Stockyard Cafe is a step back in time. Very little seems to have changed since the 1950’s and 1960’s. Everyone knows each other, and they’ll probably know you before you leave. It’s all like family, and you’ll be back.

Stockyard Cafe is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Check their Facebook page, ‘Stockyard Cafe Baton Rouge’ for today’s menu.

Glen is opening Stockyard Barbecue soon in Port Vincent.