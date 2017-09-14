Noted M.D., Conservative Leader

Dr. Lawson Glynn Cox passed away in July at the age of 95. He was a well-known and respected local physician who resided in Baton Rouge for almost 60 years.

Dr. Cox was a staunch conservative who could always be counted on to support conservative candidates and causes.

He was born in a North Louisiana lumber camp on Dec. 10, 1921.

He graduated from Minden High in 1939 and attended LSU from 1939 to 1943 and then the LSU Medical from 1943 to 1945.

He married his sweetheart from Homer, Maxine Hadwin on April 5, 1946.

After medical school, he interned at Charity Hospital. He practiced in Arkansas and Colorado and then served a three-year residency at the U.S. Military Academy hospital and then at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland.

He was stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1957.

He and his family moved to Baton Rouge in 1958 and began working at Stanacola. He later opened his own private practice on North Boulevard.

He is survived by his sons Michael David Cox (Sharon Cox) and Steven Charles Cox (Robbie Cox).

Dr. Cox will be missed by all who knew him.