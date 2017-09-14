LPA Honors CCN with Top Awards

The staff of Community Press, LLC, publishers of Capital City News and Central City News, were honored at the 137th Annual Convention of the Louisiana Press Associtation in Biloxi on Saturday, July 9.

The newspapers received some of journalism’s top awards at the state level. Accepting the honors were editor Woody Jenkins, business manager Jolice Provost, and account executive Kim Powers.

The newspaper won the following awards:

NEWS

• Best Front Page, 1st Place, Capital City News

• Breaking News Story, 1st Place, Woody Jenkins, Capital City News

• Best Investigative Reporting (Gibbs Adams Award), 1st and 2nd Place, Woody Jenkins, Capital City News

• Most Effective Use of Graphic Design on a Single Page, 1st Place, Central City News

• Best News Photo, 1st Place, Kim Powers, Capital City News

• Best Photo Package, 1st Place Jolice Provost and Kim Powers, Central City News, 2nd Place Jolice Provost, Capital City News

• Community Service to Readers, 1st Place, Central City News

• Best Video Element, 1st Place, Central City News

• Best Special Edition, 2nd Place, Central City News, and 3rd Place, Capital City News

• General Excellence, 2nd Place, Central City News and 3rd Place, Capital City News

• Best News Coverage, 2nd Place, Woody Jenkins, Central City News

• Best News Story, 2nd Place, Woody Jenkins, Capital City News

• Best Regular Column, 3rd Place, Woody Jenkins, Capital City News

• Best Continuing Coverage of a Single News Event, 2nd Place, Woody Jenkins, Central City News

ADVERTISING

• Best Staff Generated Color, 1st Place, Jolice Provost, Central City News

• Best Ad Campagin, 1st Place, Jolice Provost, Central City News

• Best Self Promotion Outside of Print, 1st Place, Central City News

• Best Service Ad, Non-Retail 1st Place, Woody Jenkins, Central City News

• Best Success Story of an Ad, 1st Place, Woody Jenkins, Central City News

• Best Retailer Ad, Woody Jenkins, Central City News and 2nd Place, Jolice Provost, Central City News

• Best Overall Website, 1st Place, Central City News

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

• Individual Feature Writing, Kim Powers, Capital City News

• Best Individual Photo, 1st Place, Ken Pasterick, Central City News, 2nd Place, Brandi Payne, Central City News and 3rd Place, Shane Evans, Central City News

• Best Feature Photo, 3rd Place, Jolice Provost, Central City News