Hi Nabor Continues a Family Tradition

Sam Crifasi’s father Dominic immigrated to America from Italy and started a fruit stand to provide for his wife, five boys, and three girls. Sam worked in the family businesses.

A practicing Catholic, Sam fell in love with a Southern girl named Mary Lou Jacocks, who was Protestant. She converted, they married and started having children. They lived on Calumet Street right off Winbourne

Avenue in North Baton Rouge.

Sam was ambitious and wanted to be in business for himself. He and Mary Lou were on their way to having nine children. He had to aim high.

One day he saw a for sale sign at the corner of Winbourne and Victoria Drive. He knocked over the sign, went home to Mary Lou and told her he wanted to buy it.

They put a second mortgage on their house. They were committed, and there was no turning back. With his brother Francis as his partner, Sam opened Hi Nabor Supermarket on January 1, 1963. It had 5,000 square feet. They named it Hi Nabor to promote a friendly atmosphere.

Sam had a knack for helping people. In fact, he wore a little sign on his pocket that said, “Can I help you please?” Sam was a people person. He was hard working, friendly, open, and honest.

His nine children helped in the business. Seven are still involved. His brother Francis retired in the 1980’s and is no longer involved in the business.

The hard work paid off. Hi Nabor grew to 40,000 square feet on Winbourne. They opened a Hi Nabor on Jones Creek in 1982 and on Drusilla in 1992 (it has since moved to the Broadmoor Shopping Center).

Sam and Mary Lou have passed away but the same friendly service is continued by the children, led by president Jim Crifasi and sister Jan Crifasi.

So when you’re in the store don’t be surprised if one of the Crifasi’s walks up and says, “Hi Nabor!”