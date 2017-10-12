Special Election Saturday

A low turnout is expected this Saturday, Oct. 14 when Louisiana voters have the opportunity to fill a number of vacancies in state and local offices.

Here in East Baton Rouge Parish, all voters can help elect a new State Treasurer and vote on constitutional amendments. In addition, some voters can have a say in choosing officials who would represent a portion of the parish — Public Service Commission, City Judge, and School Board member from District 4. Early voting has ended except for voters casting mail ballots. The polls on Saturday are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.