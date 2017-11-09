Istrouma Football Team Spends Day with Central High Players, Coaches

Two weeks ago, the entire Istrouma High football team got on a school bus and rode to Central High, where they spent most of a day, observing an A school (as determined by the State Department of Education) and making new friends.

The Istrouma athletes were paired up with boys who play the same position on Central football team. The Central players took them to observe some classes in action and sat with them for lunch in the lunchroom.

At 1 p.m., they attended a Central team meeting and listened as Central coaches discussed their plans for Friday night’s game against Denham Springs.

After that, the Istrouma players watched the Central players work out with weights. Despite their white shirts and ties, some of the Istrouma youths worked out too. Istrouma’s weight room was just being set up, and the athletes had never been able to work with weights as a team.

Then both teams went outside, and the Istrouma players paired up with the Central players at their positions. When it was time to go home, the Istrouma players spoke up and said how much they had learned and how much they appreciated the experience. Sometime soon, the Central team will visit Istrouma and get a similar tour. Then the two teams plan to pair up and undertake a number

of community service projects together. Central coach Sid Edwards and Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney agreed it had been a great day.