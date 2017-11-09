Elect City Judge Nov. 18

Two Republican attorneys are scrambling to get voters to turn out and vote on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the special election for City Judge from a district in South Baton Rouge.

The candidates are Assistant District Attorney Chris Hester and 19th Judicial District clerk Judy Moore Vendetto. They led in the Oct. 14 primary over two Democrats and two other Republicans.

Both Democrats in the race and one of the Republicans have endorsed Vendetto, the sister of District Attorney Hillar Moore, a Democrat.

Actually, Hester also has close ties to Hillar Moore. Hester serves as Chief Homicide Prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office.

Chris Hester also received a major endorsement this week when he was endorsed by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish.

In a statement, the GOP praised both candidates but endorsed Hester because of his strong criminal and civil experience. “All in all, Chris Hester is best qualified to serve as City Judge because of his courtroom experience,” it said.