John Schroder Is Republican Candidate for State Treasurer

The pundits see Rep. John Schroder of Covington as a shoo-in to be elected State Treasurer against a relatively unknown Democratic candidate in the Nov. 18 runoff election, but Schroder does not see it that way at all. In an interview, Schroder said, he’s running scared. With an extremely low turnout expected statewide but a runoff election for Mayor of New Orleans, Democrats could well win this race, Schroder said.

He is urging Republican voters to vote early or come to the polls Nov. 18. “A low will elect the Democrat,” he said.

East Baton Rouge Parish Republican chairman Woody Jenkins echoed Schroder’s concern and urged citizens to turn out and vote for Schroder Nov. 18.