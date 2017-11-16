Key Club Builds Future Community Leaders

One of the major goals of the new Istrouma Kiwanis Club will be to launch and mentor a new Key Club for Istrouma High School. For many years, Istrouma had one of the most active and successful Key Clubs in the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District.

The former club operated for more than 60 years and provided scores of worthwhile services for the North Baton Rouge community.

Former Istrouma Key Club members who are Charter members of the Istrouma Kiwanis Club are Woody Jenkins, who was International Trustee and served on the International board, John Schittone, and Fred Koch. Other former Key Clubbers are Catherine Jenkins Newsome and Liz Rosetti, who both served as Lt. Governor of the District when they were at Parkview Baptist, and Sen. Dan Richey, who was in the Key Club at Ferriday High School and served as International President of the organization.

One of the Charter members is Dr. Clyde Lindsey, 91, who was a Kiwanis president for eight years and served for many years as adviser to the Istrouma Key Club.

Johnny Schittone was a long-time Kiwanian before joining the Istrouma Kiwanis Club.

The Istrouma Kiwanis Club is being mentored by former Kiwanis Gov. Gary Graham and Downtown Kiwanian Cecil Cavanaugh. The new Kiwanians will in turn mentor members of the new Istrouma High Key Club.

The organizational meeting of the Istrouma High Key Club will be held on Istrouma High at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Any student interested in more information about the Key Club should attend. Key Club is by invitation only.

Members of the Istrouma Key Club will work with the Istrouma Kiwanis Club on Kiwanis projects but they will also have their own program of service to the community.

They will also need to raise money to fund their activities.

Both Kiwanis and Key Club have Division meetings in the Baton Rouge area, annual District meetings for the LaMissTenn District, and an International Convention.

Woody Jenkins, who serves as Secretary of the Istrouma Kiwanis Club, encourages high school boys and girls to get involved. “When I was at Istrouma, the Key Club was one of the greatest organizations at the school, and it did so much for me. It gave me the opportunity to learn to give of myself. It also afforded many opportunities for travel, which I took advantage of.” For information on Key Club, contact ;principal Reginald Douglas or Coach Bill Umstetter at Istrouma High or contact Woody Jenkins at 225-921-1433 or woodyjenkins@hotmail.com.