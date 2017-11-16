Istrouma Kiwanis Club to Focus On Service to Children in NBR

A group of businessmen and women are bringing Kiwanis International to North Baton Rouge with the formation of the new Istrouma Kiwanis Club.

The goal of Kiwanis is to combat poverty and disease among children around the world, and the goal of the Istrouma Kiwanis Club will be to fight those same things in North Baton Rouge, according to club president, former Sen. Dan Richey.

The Istrouma Kiwanis has 20 Charter Members and will be expanding its membership over the next few months.

The club will meet at 12 noon on the first Monday of each month in the conference room at Tony’s Seafood on Plank Road. It will meet at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at a place to be determined.

The first service project of the new club will be Breakfast with Santa, which will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Istrouma gym. Club members will cook pancakes for the kids who will also get to see Santa Claus and have their photos made with Santa.

Tickets are complimentary for children 1 to 10. Tickets for children 11 to 18 are $3, and tickets for adults are $5. They can be obtained at Istrouma High School or from any Istrouma student or Kiwanian.

The club will receive its Charter at a dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The Charter will be presented by the International President of Kiwanis who is visiting the area.

The Istrouma Kiwanis Club is being sponsored by the Downtown Kiwanis Club, which was founded in 1919 and is the oldest Kiwanis club in the Baton Rouge area. For information, contact Woody Jenkins at woodyjenkins@hotmail.com.