Brig. Gen. Bob Efferson Credits Istrouma With Instilling Values Essential to Success

Brig. Gen. Bob L. Efferson was mobilization assistant to the Commander, 8th Air Force, Barksdale Air Force Base and Air Force Component Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb.

The command comprises 10 expeditionary wings and is the Air Force component for USSTRATCOM, providing nuclear and computer network operations capability for the Air Force. Eighth Air Force is the lead numbered air force for integration of information operations; command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and global strike capabilities.

The command trains Combined Air and Space Operations Center personnel for worldwide deployment and provides combat-ready forces to combatant commanders. The command also oversees the warfighting capability and operational readiness of the “Mighty Eighth’s” B-2, B-52, E-8C, EC-130H, E-3B, RC-135 and U-2S aircraft.

Gen. Efferson was commissioned in 1967 through the Reserve Officers Training Corps. When recalled to active duty in support of operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the general served as a forward operating location commander and A-10 combat pilot.

He was then placed in command of the 354th Tactical Fighter Wing (Provisional), commanding active-duty and Reserve components. He was the air commander of a Reserve fighter group and two Reserve fighter wings.

The general is a command pilot with more than 5,500 hours of flying time, including more than 4,200 hours in fighter aircraft and 324 hours of combat time in Southeast Asia, the Persian Gulf and the Decisive Edge operation in Bosnia.

Education

1961 Graduate, Istrouma High School, Baton Rouge

1967 Bachelor’s degree in forestry and general studies, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge

1975 Squadron Officer School, by correspondence

1981 Air Command and Staff College, by correspondence

1985 Industrial College of the Armed Forces

Assignments

March 1967 – March 1968, student, undergraduate pilot training, Craig AFB, Ala.

June 1968 – December 1968, gunnery training, F-105 Thunderchief, 4519th Tactical Training Squadron, McConnell AFB, Kan.

January 1969 – December 1969, F-105 combat pilot, 333rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, Takhli Royal AFB, Thailand

January 1970 – July 1972, T-38 instructor pilot, Moody AFB, Ga.

July 1972 – July 1987, F-105 instructor pilot, safety officer, scheduling officer, training officer, Chief of Standardization and Evaluation, squadron operations officer, and wing Deputy Commander of Operations, 301st Tactical Fighter Wing, Carswell AFB, Texas

July 1987 – December 1992, Commander, 926th Fighter Group, Naval Air Station New Orleans

January 1993 – July 1994, Commander, 442nd Fighter Wing, Richards-Gebaur Air Reserve Base, Mo.

July 1994 – April 1999, Commander, 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station, Fort Worth

April 1999-2003, mobilization assistant to the Cmdr., 8th Air Force, Barksdale AFB, and Air Force Component Cmdr., U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb.

Flight Information

Rating: Command pilot

Flight hours: More the 5,500

Aircraft flown: F-105, F-4, A-10, F-16 and T-38

Major Awards and Decorations

Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster

Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster

Bronze Star Medal

Meritorious Service Medal

Air Medal with silver and two bronze oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster

Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation with oak leaf cluster

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with distinguished “V” device and oak leaf cluster

Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm

Kuwait Liberation Medal (Government of Kuwait)

Effective Dates of Promotion

Second Lieutenant Jan. 26, 1967

First Lieutenant Sept. 22, 1968

Captain March 22, 1972

Major May 10, 1977

Lt. Colonel Sept. 21, 1983

Colonel July 1, 1987

Brig, General March 20, 1998