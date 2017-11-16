Breakfast with Santa Claus

The new Istrouma Kiwanis Club will launch its program of service with a community-wide Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Istrouma High School gym.

Everyone living in 70805 is invited to come and enjoy the event.

Admission is free for children age 1 to 10 but everyone must have a ticket. Complimentary tickets will be available from any Istrouma High student.

Tickets for students age 11 to 18 are $3, while tickets for everyone over 18 are $5. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Istrouma High School office on the 2nd floor. Checks should be made payable to “Istrouma High School.” Cash will also be accepted.

Net proceeds will be used to pay for needs of Istrouma athletics and extracurricular activities. Tickets sold by coaches and sponsors can be attributed to their particular sport or activity.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the doors will open a few minutes before 8 a.m. Pancakes, ;juice, and coffee will be available for all ticket holders.

Santa will be on hand to greet the kids and take individual pictures. The digital images will be available free of charge at the website www.centralcitynews.smugmug.com under the album named Breakfast with Santa 2017.

Kiwanis is an international service organization with 600,000 members in 80 countries. It has more an 150,000 service projects per year. It was founded in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan.

The primary mission of Kiwanis is to help kids around the world, especially those suffering from poverty or disease. The purpose of the Istrouma Kiwanis Club is to help kids in North Baton Rouge.

The Breakfast with Santa is expected to draw 500 children age 1 to 10 from all over North Baton Rouge along with hundreds of older kids and adults.

Members of the Istrouma Kiwanis Club will be on hand to cook the pancakes and serve the food.

Key Club International is the high school affiliate of Kiwanis. It provides an opportunity to high school students to become servant leaders at an early age.

The Istrouma Kiwanis Club is now working to form a Key Club at Istrouma High School. Members of the new Key Club will be on hand at Breakfast with Santa to help out. If you are a student or parent and would like more information on Key Club, contact Mr. Douglas or Coach Umstetter at Istrouma High or Woody Jenkins at 225-921-1433.