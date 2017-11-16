The 100th anniversary of the founding of Istrouma High School was celebrated with a week-long series of events that drew students, parents, faculty, alumni, and members of the North Baton Rouge community to the campus of Istrouma High.

Principal Reginald Douglas said the Centennial Celebration was a huge success and that attendance at the many events exceeded all expectations. The events included

•Unveiling of the Homecoming Court on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in ceremonies at the Istrouma gym.

•The Centennial Homecoming game against Northeast was played at Leadership Institute field on Hooper Road on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Istrouma won 27-0.

•The crowning of Jameracle Rogers as the 2017 Homecoming Queen and Don Crayton as King.

•The Centennial Gala for alumni on Friday, Oct. 13, which honored many who helped reopen Istrouma. The guest of honor was Chief Thomas of the United Houma Nation.

•The Istrouma Centennial Parade down Winbourne Avenue drew 28 bands, floats, and marching units on Saturday morning, Oct. 14. About 1,000 attended.

•The Istrouma Centennial Pow Wow on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14 brought together students, faculty and alumni for food, fellowship, and music outside the Istrouma cafeteria.

•That night, the Istrouma student body attended the Centennial Homecoming Dance, a formal affair that drew hundreds.

•On Sunday, Oct. 15, hundreds gathered for the Centennial Istrouma Gospel Jubilee, a praise and worship event held in the Istrouma gym.

• On Monday, Oct. 16, the Istrouma Business Partners Council met to learn more about what is happending at Istrouma. The Business Partners Council is open to businesses that want to help Istrouma High School.

Dr. Jackie Mims, chairlady of the Istrouma Advisory Committee, which organized many of the Centennial events, said she was amazing at the outpouring of support she witnessed as the community turned out to celebrate the Centennial of the historic North Baton Rouge school.

“Our committee has been on a fast track the past two years to do everything we could to help Istrouma reopen and to provide as much support as we could to Supt. Warren Drake, the school board, and the principal, Mr. Douglas. We’re still on that fast track, because there is still much to be done,” she said.

“I’m very proud that the community supported the Centennial so generously that we have $10,000 on hand to support Istrouma High School. Now we want to challenge the new Istrouma Kiwanis Club to match that $10,000 or as much of that amount as possible to support the athletic and extracurricular activities at the school. Many of the sports programs still have no equipment or uniforms and there are many needs on the campus. So every dollar is greatly needed,” Dr. Mims said.

Sen. Dan Richey, president of the new Istrouma Kiwanis Club, accepted Dr. Mims’ challenge and said, “We have Breakfast with Santa coming up and our Charter Banquet. We hope to be able to raise enough money through those events to make a significant matching grant to Istrouma High. We agree that the needs at the school are great. Besides, we certainly don’t want Dr. Mims and the Istrouma Advisory Committee to show us up!”

The Istrouma Kiwanis Club is accepting donations. Checks should be made to “Istrouma High School” and mailed to Woody Jenkins, 910 North Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

Anissia Green, president of the Istrouma Alumni Association, organized the Istrouma Centennial Parade, and she rode last in the parade. She said she really didn’t expect much of a turnout. But as her vehicle turned from Mission Drive to Winbourne Avenue, she saw hundreds of people lining the street. She teared up, realizing that many others shared her love of Istrouma and commitment to bring it back.

Dr. Mims thanked law enforcement for their support of the Centennial Celebration including Constable Reginald Brown, Baton Rouge City police, Sheriff’s office, Central police, BRCC police, and Southern police. There were no incidents.