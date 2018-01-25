Sheriff Says We Are Failing to Instill Values in Young People

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says the crime problem starts in the home. “We used to have a triangle that confronted us at Home, School and Church. We all got the same message. Right over wrong. Good over evil. Do the right thing! But today for many that triangle is non-existent. They may not get it at home. Maybe not at

school or church either.”

“Families don’t eat together anymore. They are on devices and live in their own world.”

The Sheriff told the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon that we may not be able to change the world but we can save some kids. He said, “Grab a kid who needs a role model or a mentor and take him under your wing. It starts at home but if home isn’t providing it, we need to help!”