Sheriff: EBR Needs Prison

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon it is urgent that East Baton Rouge build a new Parish Prison. The prison has been at its capacity of 1,700 for years and has 500 more inmates who are being housed by other sheriffs at the expense of EBR taxpayers.

The sheriff said the parish is at risk of a federal takeover of the prison and being ordered to build a prison at three times the cost of doing it ourselves.

