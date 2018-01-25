Former Gov. Roemer Pens Autobiography

Buddy Roemer represented Louisiana for eight years in the United States Congress before being elected Governor in 1987. He served one term as governor before Edwin Edwards returned to power in 1991. In 2012, Roemer briefly ran for President.

Over the years, the former governor built a prominent bank and mostly stayed out of politics. However, his son Chas Roemer was elected to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and served as board president.

Behind the scenes, Gov. Roemer has fought health problems for decades, mostly stemming from diabetes.

But for the past couple of years, he undertook another project, which few people knew about. He began to write his autobiography. Now the first volume of that work is complete and on the market.

It is called Scopena after the large plantation his family owns in Bossier Parish outside Shreveport. Scopena describes in colorful detail what it was like growing up in rural North Louisiana. His father Charles Roemer was one of the most influential men in the state. The book covers his relationship with both his father and his mother and deals with a multitude of issues including race relations

in the 50’s.

The book is divided into short, easy to read chapters, and one can pick up the book and begin reading anywhere.

For anyone interested in Louisiana politics or the Roemer era,, this book is must reading! It is available at Barnes & Noble or Books a Million.