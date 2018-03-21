Istrouma Kiwanis Works on Program Of Service in North Baton Rouge

The Istrouma Kiwanis Club, founded in November 2017, is busy pursuing its Program of Service for North Baton Rouge.

The organization meets twice a month — on the first Monday of the month at 12 noon at Doe’s Eat Place on Government and on the third Monday at 5 p.m. in the Istrouma High Alumni Center next to the school library.

The well-attended meetings are strictly business. There is no main speaker but rather the club works through the action items on the agenda, which are all related to community service.

At its March 5 meeting at Doe’s, the club discussed a plan for helping members of the Istrouma Key Club to earn their way to the Key Club International Convention July 4-8. Thanks to the Crifasi family and HiNabor, the students have a chance to raise the money they need by selling hamburgers, hot dogs and other food in front of HiNabor (see story on page one).

The club heard a report on their successful effort to launch a Builders Club at Istrouma High by affiliating with an existing middle school community service organization.

The club agreed to solicit comments from students who attended Leaders by Example at White Oak Plantation in order to gauge the importance of offering the session to other students at the school. A story about their responses appears in this issue of the Istrouma Journal.

The club discussed the need to help Istrouma build a new baseball field on the site of the old field. Supt. Warren Drake is helping secure some funding, and the Istrouma Kiwanis and Key Club will help provide labor for the project, which will include a backstop, fencing, dugouts, seating for fans, and earthwork.

However, the work on the baseball field will not be finished in time for this season. So the Istrouma Journal has agreed to pay to rent Goldsby Field for the Istrouma High baseball team to play their games. The Istrouma Journal is also televising a couple of Istrouma baseball games live on Istrouma Journal on Facebook.

The club discussed plans for the new Istrouma Kiwanis baseball league and volleyball league. There are still openings for boys and girls 9 and 10. If space is available, some 8 and 10 year olds may also be invited to play.

For information on registering a boy or girl, call Woody Jenkins at 225-921-1433 or Dan Richey at 225-252-7355.