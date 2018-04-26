Istrouma Journal: Renew 1¢ Tax For EBR Schools

Istrouma Journal editor Woody Jenkins said he has met with East Baton Rouge Parish schools Supt. Warren Drake and reviewed details of the school board’s plan to continue building and renovating schools and funding teachers’ salaries.

Jenkins said, “As a result of our meetings and review of the school construction plan, the Istrouma Journal has confidence that this plan is well thought out and much needed to continue improving public education. This is a renewal of an existing sales tax. No one will pay more. There are three propositions on the ballot. For the plan to work, we must vote for all three.”