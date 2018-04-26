Tax Renewal Saturday
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish (outside the Baker, Central and Zachary school districts) will go to the polls on Saturday, April 28 to decide whether to continue to levy a 1¢ sales tax for school construction and for teachers’ and other school employees’ salaries.
This is a sales tax, which everyone pays, not a property tax. It is a renewal of an existing tax, not a new tax.
There are three school tax propositions on the ballot. The three would altogether levy the 1¢ sales tax.
Proposition 1 would renew about 1/2¢ for continued construction and repair of dilapidated schools.
Proposition 2 would renew 1/12 of 1¢ for truancy and alternative education.
Proposition 3 would renew about 2/5 of 1¢ for existing teachers’ and employees’ salaries.
