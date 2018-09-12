Istrouma Key Club: Eight Girls, 9 Days, 2,000 Miles on Rail Trip to Chicago, Ill.
A group of eight students spent more than a week in Chicago this summer as delegates from the Istrouma High Key Club to the Key Club International Convention. It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip for the Key Clubbers, who learned more about their mission to serve the North Baton Rouge community and Istrouma High. Key Club is an international service organization sponsored by Kiwanis.
