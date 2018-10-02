City Judge, City Constable on Ballot Nov. 6

Two familiar candidates are seeking a City Judgeship Nov. 6 in a Republican-oriented south Baton Rouge district. Chris Hester and Johnell Matthews will meet again after an at-large race last year. In the City Constable’s race, four political newcomers are running — Riley Harbor, Terrica Williams, Trey Bargas, and Leo Lamonte. The Constable’s office works closely with Baton Rouge’s five city judges. Early voting is Oct. 23-30. A runoff if necessary will be Dec. 8.