BRCC to Play LSU-E in Men’s, Women’s Basketball on Jan. 30 With Games to Air Worldwide

Baton Rouge Community College Vice Chancellor Phil Smith says the BRCC sports program is loaded with talent and exciting play, great coaches, and excellent facilities, but not enough sports fans are aware of how good the BRCC Bears are.

That changed January 19 2019 when the college launched an ambigious schedule of TV broadcasts of BRCC’s major sports — men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and softball.

A total of 40 home games will be broadcast from January through May from among about 60 games on the schedule.

Vice Chancellor Smith thinks the program, which is being undertaken in partnership with Community Press, LLC, will improve attendance and community awareness of BRCC sports. It could also bring some much-needed revenue to supplement the budgets of the four sports.

Community Press, LLC, president Woody Jenkins is excited about the chance to broadcast the Bears’ home games.

“Baton Rouge Community College has 11,000 students and is the second largest college in the Baton Rouge area. The level of play is outstanding, and everyone who loves basketball, baseball or softball will love what the school is doing.”

Community Press, LLC, publishes the Capital City News, Istrouma Journal, and Central City News. The past two years, it has made a name broadcasting high school sports on Facebook. “Our internet telecasts reach far more people that either broadcast or cable,” Jenkins said. Central High games average 16,000 viewers. Viewers will watch BRCC on Capital City News and BRCC pages on Facebook.